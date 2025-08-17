125-Year-Old Mumbai Mosque Opens Doors to Non-Muslim Visitors on India’s Independence Day

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On India’s Independence Day, the historic 125-year-old Chishti Hindustani Mosque in Mumbai’s Byculla area welcomed non-Muslim visitors as part of a program called “Masjid Parichay” (Introduction to the Mosque). The initiative is part of the “Prophet for All” campaign, commemorating the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h).

During the visit, Imam Maulana Abdul Jabbar Azmi guided attendees through religious practices, including ablution, the call to prayer, daily prayers, and Friday sermons. Visitors praised the mosque’s architecture and hospitality, highlighting the program’s role in promoting social cohesion and dispelling misconceptions about Islam.

The “Prophet for All” campaign, led by Yusuf Ibrahimi, head of Islam Gymkhana, includes interfaith meals, blood donation drives, visits to orphanages and hospitals, and food distribution for healthcare workers.

The Chishti Hindustani Mosque previously opened its doors to flood victims in Mumbai in 2017, offering food and tea regardless of religion.

Officials and community leaders describe such initiatives as emblematic of India’s “Ganga-Jamuni” cultural ethos, reflecting efforts to foster unity and mutual understanding in a diverse, multicultural society.

