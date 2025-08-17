Hate Posters in Bihar Call for Expulsion of Muslims and Sikhs on India’s Independence Day

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a disturbing incident on India’s Independence Day, posters demanding the expulsion of Muslims and Sikhs appeared in Raza Chowk, Darbhanga district of Bihar. Videos showed several men holding placards labeling the two minority groups as “terrorists” and urging them to “leave India.” Residents reported that the posters were also pasted in public areas.

Some of the banners carried provocative messages, including calls to ban the Muslim call to prayer (Azan) and claims that Muslims slaughter cows during Eid al-Adha. Police were alerted by locals and later removed the posters. Authorities said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

Residents and community leaders condemned the incident, warning it was an attempt to incite communal hatred ahead of state elections in Bihar. The episode has sparked outrage on social media, with Muslim groups and civil rights activists expressing anger and disappointment. They argue that open displays of hate against minorities are becoming more frequent, while political parties and police remain largely silent and fail to hold perpetrators accountable.

**************

End/ 345