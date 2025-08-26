Bangladesh Urges Safe Return of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s interim government, has called for the safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar. Speaking at an international conference marking the eighth anniversary of their mass displacement, he stressed that the right of return to their homeland is “undeniable.”

Yunus urged the international community to devise a practical roadmap ensuring a dignified and sustainable return. He warned that Bangladesh can no longer provide the necessary resources to support the nearly 1.5 million Rohingya refugees living in the country, and pressed for stronger global engagement. According to him, “The return of refugees is only possible with guarantees of justice, security, and respect for their human rights.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of refugees gathered in the Cox’s Bazar camps demanding an end to their prolonged exile and calling to go back to their homeland. The rally coincided with warnings from Bangladeshi officials about mounting financial and humanitarian strain caused by hosting the displaced population.

The interim government leader underlined that resolving the Rohingya crisis requires international cooperation and an end to global indifference.

