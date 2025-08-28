Australian Scholar: Reformist Islam Has Roots in Islamic Tradition

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Adis Duderija, a professor at Griffith University in Australia, stressed in an article that Reformist Islam is not incompatible with Islamic interpretive traditions but rather a continuation and re-creation of pre-modern intellectual currents in metaphysics, epistemology, and methodology.

He underlined that Reformist Islam emphasizes principles of social justice, human rights, gender equality, and rationality, while approaching religious texts with a critical and creative lens.

According to Duderija, this perspective can provide a foundation for reviving the interpretive heritage and redefining Islamic identity amid the complex conditions facing the Muslim world today.

He further emphasized that Reformist Islam holds the potential for dynamism and identity-building both in Muslim-majority societies and within migrant and minority communities in the contemporary world.

Concluding his remarks, the professor stated that Islamic reform is not a deviation but part of the historical continuity of Islamic thought, and it can contribute to global discussions on the place of Islam in the modern era.

