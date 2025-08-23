Turkish Scholars Urge Muslim Unity to Address the Palestinian Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The academic seminar “Unity of the Islamic World and the Palestinian Issue” was held at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency - ABNA - with the participation of three prominent Turkish professors: Prof. Hamdi Gündoğar, Dean of the Faculty of Theology at Adıyaman University; Dr. Selim Gölverdi, faculty member at Istanbul University; and Prof. Rahmet Yıldız of Atatürk University.

Prof. Gündoğar highlighted the immense potential of the Muslim world, noting that over two billion Muslims hold vast energy resources, a young population, and key geopolitical positions.

However, he stressed that this power remains ineffective due to disunity.

Referring to the Gaza crisis, he said, “If Islamic countries stood together, Israel would never have dared to commit such a tragedy. More than 60,000 innocent people have been killed in Gaza, and this is the result of division within the Islamic world.”

He underlined that Palestine is not only a Palestinian issue but a test for all Muslims.

Dr. Gölverdi emphasized the need to ground unity in the Qur’an and the authentic Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h).

Prof. Yıldız criticized the passive stance of many Islamic states, urging concrete action against Israeli aggression and for genuine solidarity.

