South African activists demand ban on coal exports to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Activists across South Africa staged coordinated protests outside offices of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), urging the government to halt the export of natural resources—particularly coal—to the Israeli regime. The demonstrations come in the wake of South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ, The Hague), where the country has filed a case accusing Israel of genocide.

Acording to Iran Press, protesters emphasized that symbolic legal measures must be accompanied by tangible policy shifts, including economic sanctions and trade restrictions. They argue that continued resource exports undermine South Africa’s stance and risk enabling actions they deem unlawful under international law.

According to recent trade data, South African coal exports rose by 17% in 2024, with approximately 1.6 million metric tonnes shipped to Israel. Much of this trade is facilitated by multinational corporations such as Glencore, raising concerns among campaigners about the role of private entities in international resource flows.

Demonstrations were held at DTIC offices in Pretoria, Cape Town, and other major cities. Protesters delivered memoranda to representatives of Minister Parks Tau, calling for immediate action to sever trade ties with Israel. Activists reiterated their demand for a comprehensive boycott, stating that South Africa’s mineral wealth should not be used to support what they describe as an illegitimate regime.

The protests reflect growing domestic pressure on the South African government to align its foreign policy with grassroots calls for justice and solidarity, particularly in relation to the Palestinian cause.

