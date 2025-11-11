Photos: SA Jews for a Free Palestine hosted an Interfaith Gathering at Claremont Mosque in Cape Town
The South African Jews for a Free Palestine hosted an Interfaith Shabbat Service at the Claremont Main Road Mosque in Cape Town, where Professor Steven Friedman presented the keynote speech. He highlighted that authentic Jews, as opposed to Zionist Jews, are reclaiming their position and asserting their rightful place in public discourse. This was such an incredibly beautiful event where people of different faiths came together to celebrate their common humanity.
11 November 2025 - 11:36
News ID: 1749218
Source: Abna24
