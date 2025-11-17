Photos: Quilt for Palestine Project Launched at Claremont Masjid of Cape Town

On Saturday morning, 15 November 2025, a dedicated group gathered at the Cape Town's Claremont Main Road Masjid for the first “Stitching Together” session to continue crafting a Quilt for Palestine. Participants were invited to sew 15cm x 15cm squares in the colours of Palestine. Each square represents ten children killed in the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The collective goal is to stitch 2,000 squares, symbolising the more than 20,000 children whose lives have been taken. The completed Quilt for Palestine will be unveiled on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 29 November 2025.