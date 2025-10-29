UN Rapporteur Albanese Condemns West, Arab States for Gaza Atrocities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories has briefed the General Assembly on how over sixty governments—including major Western powers and several Arab states—have enabled what she called Israel’s “genocidal machinery” in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Francesca Albanese presented her latest report remotely from the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, less than a week after its advance version was released.

She stated that the 24-page report, titled Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime, documents how these states have ignored the suffering of Gaza’s more than two million besieged residents, who are being bombed, starved, and erased.

Albanese emphasized that a vast network of military, economic, and diplomatic complicity stretches from Washington and Berlin to London and beyond, speaking from South Africa—a symbolic location for the anti-apartheid movement.

She accused global powers of having “harmed, founded, and shielded Israel’s militarized apartheid,” allowing its settler-colonial project to evolve into genocide, which she called “the ultimate crime against the indigenous people of Palestine.”

The report outlines how weapons, technology, and intelligence from these complicit nations have sustained the assault on Gaza, leaving it “strangled, starved, shattered.”

Albanese’s findings place the United States at the center of Israel’s war economy, supplying two-thirds of its arms imports and using its veto power at the UN Security Council to block accountability.

Germany, Britain, and other European nations were also cited for continuing to provide advanced weaponry despite mounting evidence of genocide.

She criticized the European Union for maintaining strong trade ties with Israel, accusing it of “weaponizing aid,” while being quick to sanction Russia over Ukraine.

Albanese referred to Israel’s near-total siege on Gaza and the role of European states in exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, aimed at maximizing suffering and casualties.

The report also condemned Arab states that normalized relations with Israel during the war, highlighting Egypt’s cooperation in energy and its closure of the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s vital humanitarian route.

Beyond military and trade complicity, Albanese denounced decades of “moral and political failure” by the global system, which has allowed genocide to unfold in real time, broadcast live but met with bureaucratic inaction.

Her report warned that the world stands “on a knife-edge between the collapse of the rule of law and hope for renewal.”

She asserted that renewal is only possible if complicity is addressed, responsibilities are fulfilled, and justice is upheld.

Responding to criticism, Albanese said, “If the worst thing you can accuse me of is witchcraft, I’ll take it. But if I had the power to make spells, I would use it to stop your crimes once and for all and to ensure those responsible end up behind bars.”

She concluded by urging all nations to suspend military and trade agreements with Israel, including dual-use goods, and to build a global framework rooted in rights and dignity for all.

