297 suicide attempts in 18 months: Mental health crisis grips Israeli military

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hebrew channel “Kan” has revealed serious data indicating an increase in suicide attempts within the ranks of the Israeli occupation army, noting that for every soldier who commits suicide, seven other soldiers attempt it.

According to a study released by the ‘Knesset Information Center,’ 297 Israeli soldiers attempted suicide between January 2024 and June 2025. The channel described this indicator as “alarming,” especially among reserve soldiers and combatants.

The study explained that the phenomenon is expanding within the military establishment amid increasing psychological pressure experienced by soldiers since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

In a related context, the Israeli occupation’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, called on unit commanders to be “vigilant and attentive” to any signs of psychological breakdown, stressing that addressing the psychological aspect is essential for maintaining combat readiness.

