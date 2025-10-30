Gaza Health Ministry: 104 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes within 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 104 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours, denouncing Tel Aviv for repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the ministry, 46 of the victims were children and 20 were women, while 253 others were injured, including 78 children and 84 women.

According to IRNA, the statement added that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed has risen to 211, with 597 wounded and 482 bodies recovered from under the rubble.

The ministry said the overall death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, has climbed to 68,643, while 170,655 others have been injured.

