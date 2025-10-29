Turkey’s Dream for Mystery of Post-war Regional Order

AhlulBayt News Agency: The three-day tour of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman last week in the first view looks as a continuation of the active diplomacy of Ankara in the Persian Gulf, but in the context of the fragile ceasefire of Gaza Strip, this visit should be seen as a part of broader Turkish efforts to redefine its place in the new regional order.

The Turkish president's tour came as West Asia is grappling with humanitarian, political, and security crises emanating from Gaza war. Since the start of the war having been critical of the Israeli regime's crimes and even risking a confrontation with Tel Aviv in Syria after fall of President Bashar al-Assad, Turkey is trying to upgrade its role from an utter critic to a constructive actor post-war. Erdogan's visit to the three Persian Gulf Arab monarchies is part of this strategy.

1. Targeted selection of partners in the Persian Gulf

On his latest regional tour, Erdogan deliberately selected three nations with balanced, low-tension relationships aligned with Ankara: Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman. This choice signals a deliberate and targeted shift in Turkey's foreign policy, focusing on countries that share its stance on the Gaza crisis and possess significant potential for economic and security cooperation.

Kuwait: A reliable partner for Ankara in the Persian Gulf, Kuwait brings a traditional anti-Israel position, a long record of pro-Palestinian advocacy, and rapidly expanding economic ties with Turkey. Their trade hit $720 million in 2024, with projections pointing to a doubling of this figure in the coming years.

Qatar: A key strategic ally for Turkey, the two nations coordinate closely on major regional cases including Syria, Libya, and Palestine. Qatar, which hosts prominent Hamas figures, has worked in lockstep with Ankara to actively pursue diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire. Turkey’s role is further cemented by its active military base in Qatar, a cornerstone of Doha’s security partnership strategy.

Oman: This balanced regional player maintains positive relations with both Iran and Yemen's Ansarullah Movement in Sana'a, often acting as a mediator in regional crises. Bilateral ties with Turkey entered a new phase following Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to Ankara last November.

This choice demonstrates Ankara's drive to build a coalition of nations with synergistic political and economic clout, while deliberately steering clear of the intense rivalries that define the broader regional landscape.

2. Post-war diplomacy: Turkey as an architect of peace

In his tour, the Turkish leader tried to present Ankara as an active player in the period following Gaza war. The proposal for forming an international task force to ensure sustainability of truce, warnings about Israel's recurrent violations of the ceasefire, and suspension of trade with Tel Aviv all bear signs of Ankara's push to play a key role in the future security arrangements in the region.

Leveraging its close alliance with Qatar and aligned positions with Kuwait and Oman, Turkey is now positioning itself to play a central role in Gaza's reconstruction and the post-war management. Erdogan has explicitly declared his country's readiness to participate in international reconstruction and peacekeeping missions.

Through this humanitarian diplomacy, Ankara is striving to cast itself as both a champion of the Palestinian people and a credible mediator. This strategy not only resonates with public opinion across the Muslim world but also aims to secure Turkey a key seat at the table when future political arrangements for Gaza are negotiated. However, the path to this goal is fraught with significant obstacles. Ankara's ambitions face explicit opposition from Tel Aviv and a concerted push by the anti-Muslim Brotherhood axis, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which is pressuring the US to curb Turkey's growing influence in Gaza's future.

3. Security and economy: Two wings of Turkish influence

During the visit, an array of strategic pacts on energy, defense, investment, and higher education were signed. These agreements indicate Turkey's push for establishing its lasting presence in the Persian Gulf region through structural partnership.

In Kuwait, the two sides inked agreements in defense, energy, and construction, building directly on the foundation of the Kuwaiti Amir's visit to Ankara last year. Military collaboration is also accelerating, marked by a surge in high-level visits between defense chiefs and Kuwait's procurement of Turkish-made armed Bayraktar TB2 drones. There is also expressed readiness for Kuwaiti participation in Turkey's project to develop domestic 5th-generation fighter jet KAAN.

In Qatar, the two allies convened the 11th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, a key body for coordinating long-term policy. The session yielded the signing of new pacts spanning defense, trade, investment, and higher education.

The talks in Oman focused on continuing the cooperation in economic and cultural cooperation following Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's landmark visit to Ankara last November. New agreements on infrastructure and cultural exchange underscored a mutual will to deepening the relationship.

Collectively, these deals solidify Ankara's role as a consequential economic and security partner for the Persian Gulf states, allowing Turkey to upgrade its influence from political to structural levels.p

4. Implicit messages: Redefining regional balance

This tour carried pointed political messages for both regional and international players:

On one hand, Turkey is signaling its readiness to become a reliable security partner for the Persian Gulf Arab nations, one capable of safeguarding their sovereignty and playing a larger role in regional stability. This message resonates in a Persian Gulf deeply unsettled by the Israeli regime's recent attack on Hamas leaders on Qatari soil, a blatant violation of sovereignty. That incident has fueled profound doubts among these states about continued Israeli aggression and the reliability of the US as their primary security guarantor. Consequently, the search for alternative security partners has become a critical part of their defense strategy, as evidenced by Saudi Arabia's recent nuclear defense umbrella agreement with Pakistan.

On the other hand, the tour serves as a clear signal to Turkey's regional rivals that Ankara is decisively expanding its sphere of influence. Through these high-level engagements, Erdogan aims to demonstrate that Turkey is not merely a player in managing crises, but an essential architect of the region's future. This message gains particular weight at a time when several regional competitors are bogged down by internal strife or exhausting proxy conflicts.

5. Turkey and new regional order

Analysts believe that after Al-Ula agreement in 2021 that settled Persian Gulf crisis, Turkey has embarked on a more comprehensive approach to its Persian Gulf policy. This approach allows it to arrange balanced relations with them despite different views with various parties.

Mustafa Yatim, a university professor and political analyst, told Al Jazeera that Turkish position as a balanced and effective country seeking regional stability in the Persian Gulf order is growing. Using multi-layer diplomacy, he argues, Turkey has managed to play a mediatory and constructive role while holding relations with conflicting parties like Iran, Israel, the West, and the Arab world.

At a time the region is undergoing deep geopolitical developments, Erdogan is trying to establish Turkey's places as an effective and balanced actor under the shadow of close ties to Trump and with combination of humanitarian diplomacy, business ties, and security bonds.

Conclusion: Erdogan and the mystery of post-war period

Erdogan's tour of Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman must be seen as part of Turkey's broader campaign to redefine its role in the region's shifting power dynamics. By capitalizing on diplomatic, economic, and security opportunities, Ankara is positioning itself not merely to participate in Gaza's reconstruction, but to play a central part in shaping the future political and security architecture of West Asia.

This tour marks a turning point in Ankara's regional diplomacy. It is a diplomatic engagement that, beyond official meetings, bears strategic messages for the region's future. With this visit, Erdogan tried to present Turkey as the architect of the post-war period. This is a role, should it gain support of the Persian Gulf partners, can upgrade Ankara's position substantially in the regional equations.



