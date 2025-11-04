Erdogan accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized that Palestinian resistance group Hamas has shown a strong commitment to the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, while Israel has been violating the agreement.



In remarks made today, Erdogan emphasized that Israel has killed more than 200 civilians since the ceasefire took effect, continuing its military occupation and assaults in the West Bank.

“The Israeli government’s actions reveal its disregard for peace, as it persists in its occupation of Palestinian territories and its attacks on Gaza,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish President stressed the urgent need for expanded humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents and called for the swift initiation of reconstruction efforts, which Israel is actively obstructing.

“We must act to aid the Gazan people and begin rebuilding their homes. The Israeli government is doing everything in its power to prevent this,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan also underlined the importance of implementing a reconstruction plan developed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He called on both the OIC and the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the OIC (COMCEC) to take a leading role in Gaza’s reconstruction.

“The annexation of the West Bank and any changes to the status of Al-Quds must be prevented. We cannot tolerate any efforts to undermine the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Erdogan concluded.

