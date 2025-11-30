Wife of Turkish president: Supporting Palestinians is a duty of human conscience

AhlulBayt News Agency: Emine Erdoğan, the wife of the Turkish president, stated that standing alongside the Palestinian people—who continue their struggle for dignity and freedom—is not merely an act of solidarity, but a moral responsibility demanded by human conscience.

According to Yaffa News Network, in a message shared on Saturday on Türkiye’s En Sosyal platform, she marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), describing the occasion as a powerful reminder that the voice of justice can never be silenced.

The First Lady reaffirmed that Turkey will continue to extend firm and unwavering support to the Palestinian people in their legitimate and just cause.

