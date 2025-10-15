Erdogan: Independent Palestinian State is only path to peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is the only viable path to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

“The only solution to the Palestinian issue is the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with full geographical integrity, based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital,” Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

According to Mehr, speaking during a Justice and Development (AK) Party Economic Affairs Directorate training session at the party’s headquarters in Ankara, the Turkish president announced that Turkey will work closely with the United States and Persian Gulf countries to coordinate post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza following the recent ceasefire agreement that ended more than two years of conflict.

“Of course, we will discuss this together with the United States and the Gulf countries and decide what steps we will take on this matter,” Erdoğan said, as quoted by Turkey Today.

He explained that rebuilding Palestine will be a long-term process, involving both physical reconstruction and social and economic revival, and stressed that Turkey has a vital role to play in this mission.

“Turkey has an important duty here,” Erdoğan affirmed. “We will work for this and closely follow every stage of the process with full dedication.”

Despite what he called two years of pain, massacre, and oppression, Erdoğan described the ceasefire in Gaza as a valuable and hopeful development, urging the international community to unite in efforts to heal Palestine’s wounds.

“Now we all need to heal Palestine’s wounds, rebuild Gaza, and become a lifeline for our Gazan brothers,” he concluded.

