Gaza death toll rises to 67,913

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli genocide in the Strip has risen to 67,913 martyrs and 170,134 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the Health Ministry said: “44 martyrs arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals, 38 of whom were recovered, and 29 injuries during the past 24 hours.”

“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at the moment,” the ministry added.

