Israel hands over 45 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday released on Tuesday the bodies of 45 Palestinian prisoners they had been holding, as part of the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media outlets said the handover was carried out through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the bodies were transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

The sources indicated that medical teams have begun the process of examining, documenting, and verifying the martyrs’ identities in preparation for their burial.

This step comes in implementation of the terms of the agreement, which stipulated the handover of 15 Palestinian bodies for every Israeli body be returned.

It is worth noting that the occupation continues to hold hundreds of bodies of Palestinian martyrs, some of whom died under torture in prisons.

.................

End/ 257