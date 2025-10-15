Hamas hands over bodies of four more Israeli captives to ICRC

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has handed over the bodies of four additional Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), bringing the total number of deceased captives returned to Israel to eight, according to reports on Monday.

Al Jazeera reported that the bodies of 20 other Israeli captives are still believed to be in Gaza, with efforts underway to locate them.

According to Mehr, in a statement, Hamas said that the process of recovering and identifying the remains has been extremely difficult due to the massive destruction and debris left by Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets quoted sources as saying that Hamas has informed mediators of its intention to hand over the bodies of four more captives later today, as part of the ongoing implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement reached earlier this month.

