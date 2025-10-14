Gaza resistance forces arrest Israeli-backed gang members, seize militant positions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Fighters from Hamas and other Gaza-based resistance factions have reportedly captured a large number of militants backed by the occupying Israeli regime, as they carried out mop-up operations across the besieged coastal sliver as part of a comprehensive security campaign.

The Deterrent Force, affiliated with the security forces in the strip, announced in a brief statement on Tuesday that its members had “seized bastions of armed militiamen, mopped up terrorists of various neighborhoods, and carried out operations aimed at hunting down elements involved in the shooting and killing of displaced persons.”

It added that several individuals liable for collaborating with an armed militia outfit and recruiting agents during the war were arrested in the southern Gaza Strip.

The development comes a day after Gaza’s security forces purportedly neutralized a leading member of an Israeli-backed gang associated with the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, which has been responsible for contributing to Tel Aviv’s genocide in the coastal sliver.

Quds News Network quoted an unnamed security source on Monday as saying that the targeted individual has been identified as “A.T.” The Resistance Security Apparatus of the blocked territory managed to confront him successfully in what was characterized as “a precise security ambush.”

A.T. would recruit militants for the gang run by Yasser Abu Shabab, the source added.

The Israeli regime initiated the provision of weapons and equipment to Abu Shabab’s clan earlier this year, amidst Tel Aviv’s genocide against Gaza, which had begun in October 2023.

The assistance further empowered the group to carry out lethal violence throughout Gaza, particularly in the southern city of Rafah.

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the regime had been providing arms and support to the Daesh-linked group in order to “counter the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.”

Before assuming leadership of the gang, Abu Shabab had previously been incarcerated in Gaza. He took control of the gang in 2024, which led the elders and leaders of the notable Abu Shabab family to separate themselves from his faction.

In the course of its heinous acts, the gang has been stealing essential aid and murdering Palestinians who congregate near the purported aid distribution locations, which are supported by the United States and operated by Israel.

In addition to the Abu Shabab clan, the regime has extended its support to various other groups, including one linked to the Daghmash family, which recently assassinated Saleh al-Ja’frawi, a well-known Palestinian journalist and social media figure.

