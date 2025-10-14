Six Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Six Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza City and Khan Yunis on Tuesday morning.

According to local sources, Israeli quadcopters opened fire at citizens as they were trying to check on their homes in Gaza City’s ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood, killing five of them.

An Israeli drone also killed a young man and injured another one in al-Fakhari area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Two other citizens sustained bullet injuries when Israeli forces opened fire at them in the south of Khan Yunis.

A number of citizens also suffered injuries when Israeli armored vehicles opened fire at them in Halawa encampment in Jabalia, north of Gaza.



