Islamic Jihad Rejects Disarmament Amid Trump’s Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Jihad movement has declared that Gaza’s resistance factions have not agreed to disarm, despite threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to forcibly seize their weapons.

Mohammad al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group, made the statement during an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

He emphasized, “The resistance factions did not agree to disarmament, and we do not accept the threat of disarming them by force.”

On the same day, President Trump stated from the White House that Gaza’s resistance fighters “will disarm.” He added, “And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them — and it'll happen quickly and, perhaps, violently, but they WILL disarm.”

Al-Hindi clarified that the October 9 agreement, reached through indirect negotiations with Israel based on Trump’s proposal, contains no secret clauses. He dismissed Israeli claims of hidden terms as unfounded rumors.

The agreement, brokered in Egypt, involved Hamas agreeing to release the remaining Israeli captives and transfer governance of Gaza to a Palestinian authority.

Trump, who authored the 20-point plan, claims it is designed to end the Israeli regime’s prolonged military campaign against Gaza.

Hamas has reportedly handed over 20 living captives and the remains of four deceased individuals to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued deadly operations, resulting in at least 10 Palestinian casualties on Tuesday alone.

Al-Hindi noted that such violations were anticipated, but affirmed that resistance factions are vigilantly overseeing the agreement’s implementation to safeguard Palestinian rights.

Israel initiated its military campaign in October 2023 following a major resistance operation that captured hundreds of Israelis.

Since then, the offensive has led to the deaths of at least 67,913 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

