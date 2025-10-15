Iran warns against Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has warned against the continuation of Israeli crimes despite the recently announced ceasefire in Gaza, calling on guarantor states to hold the regime accountable for its repeated violations.

According to IRNA, in a statement on Monday, Baghaei condemned the latest Israeli assaults on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank over the past 24 hours, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of at least 10 civilians, the destruction of olive groves, the burning of residential homes, and the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settlers.

He stressed that the guarantors of the ceasefire must ensure the Israeli regime is compelled to halt its ongoing crimes, warning that continued aggression could have serious consequences for the fragile truce.

Baghaei also denounced Israel’s habitual violation of ceasefire commitments, saying the regime routinely uses such agreements as a cover to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people. He cautioned that any inaction by the guarantor states in the face of such violations would only embolden the occupiers.

The spokesperson further recalled that, following intensive internal consultations with Palestinian factions and regional mediators, and after conditionally accepting parts of the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Hamas movement had formally agreed to a deal ending the war in Gaza and providing for a prisoner exchange with Israel.

