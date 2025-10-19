Iran condemns Israel’s repeated violations of Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, including a recent attack on a vehicle carrying a displaced Palestinian family returning to their home.

According to IRNA, Baghaei said the Zionist regime’s continued acts of aggression, which in this latest incident killed 11 people — including seven children and two women, demonstrate its blatant disregard for the ceasefire and international norms. He also criticized Israel’s refusal to fulfill its obligation to reopen the Rafah crossing, which has deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Recalling the Israeli regime’s long record of breaking commitments and violating ceasefires, Baghaei stressed that the guarantor countries of the truce bear direct responsibility for ensuring compliance. He urged the international community to take decisive and effective action to compel Israel to halt its crimes, withdraw occupation forces from Gaza, allow full access to food, medicine, and essential goods, and accelerate efforts to prosecute the perpetrators of war crimes to prevent further atrocities.

