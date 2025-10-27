UN failed to act properly on Israel’s aggression on Iran: FM spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has criticized the United Nations for its failure to take any concrete action following Israel’s war of aggression against Iran in June, saying that the Security Council of the world body even failed to issue a statement condemning the aggression.

Baqaei made the remarks while speaking with reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a ceremony the Iranian Foreign Ministry held to mark the 80th anniversary of the UN.

“Our country was attacked by the Israeli regime and the United States without any legitimate reason. In this test, the United Nations failed to act properly; the Security Council, due to US influence, was not even able to issue a brief statement condemning this act of aggression,” the spokesperson said, referring to the 12-day war Israel waged on June 13, which the US joined by bombing three major Iranian nuclear sites.

He added that the UN also failed to perform its duties regarding other issues, including attempts by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate sanctions against Iran, which had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“These events show that the true supporters of peace and international security must be seriously vigilant against the blatant violations of international rules and principles,” the official noted.

Baqaei emphasized that the United Nations has achieved notable successes across many areas through its specialized agencies and programs, contributing significantly to humanity.

However, he added, the Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, often faces criticism for failing to act effectively.

The council’s shortcomings, which are shaped by the veto power of permanent members like the US and the support of some European countries, have undermined the UN’s core mission, as seen recently in its inability to respond to the Israeli genocide ongoing over the past two years in Gaza, said the spokesperson.

.....................

End/ 257