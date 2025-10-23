Iran confirms conditional release of academic detained in France over pro-Palestinian activism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Wednesday that a French judge has granted conditional release to Iranian academic Mahdieh Esfandiari, who was detained in France earlier this year for her pro-Palestinian activism.

According to IRNA, Baghaei said the Iranian government will continue to pursue Esfandiari’s case “until her full freedom and return home,” emphasizing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains actively engaged in ensuring her rights are protected.

Esfandiari, a 39-year-old translator and university lecturer residing in Lyon, had lived in France for nearly eight years before she disappeared on March 1, 2025, prompting her family to seek help from Iranian authorities.

Following Tehran’s consular follow-ups, it was confirmed that French police had arrested her on charges related to her alleged activity on a pro-Palestine Telegram channel.

Baghaei reiterated that Iran considers Esfandiari’s detention unjustified and will continue its diplomatic efforts to secure her complete release.

..................

End/ 257