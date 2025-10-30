Iran condemns Israel’s violation of Gaza ceasefire, urges action against war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned the Zionist Israeli regime’s renewed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, denouncing them as a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement reached with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

In a statement on Wednesday, Baghaei slammed the widespread bombardment of various areas in southern, central, and northern Gaza, including the targeting of tents sheltering displaced Palestinian families, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of civilians, among them many women and children.

According to Mehr, highlighting the regime’s record of systematic disregard for international law and moral principles, the spokesperson said: “The Zionist regime’s attacks on the defenseless people of Gaza over the past 24 hours — carried out on the direct orders of the regime’s prime minister and in gross violation of the ceasefire — once again reveal its genocidal intentions against the Palestinian nation.”

Baghaei called on the international community and all governments to take urgent measures to halt the Zionist regime’s crimes, urging the trial and punishment of the perpetrators in accordance with the Genocide Convention.

He further pointed to the ongoing violations of human rights and humanitarian law in occupied Palestine amid Washington’s full political and military support for the regime, stressing that the guarantors of the ceasefire bear a special responsibility to restrain Israel’s warmongering and genocidal conduct.

