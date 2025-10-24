Iran slams continued Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s Thursday airstrikes on the southern and Beqaa regions of Lebanon, calling them terrorist crimes that claimed the lives of innocent civilians.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei described the Israeli attacks as “terrorist and aggressive acts,” expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the Lebanese people. He stressed the need for the Zionist regime to be prosecuted and punished for its crimes.

Baghaei denounced the ongoing impunity enjoyed by the Israeli regime, which he said stems from Washington’s all-out political and military support. He noted that Israel’s repeated assaults on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, reveal the regime’s inherently terrorist and hegemonic nature.

The spokesman underscored that such actions constitute flagrant violations of international law and humanitarian principles, warning that the continuation of Israel’s aggression threatens regional peace and stability.

He further called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities in holding Israel accountable and preventing further crimes against civilians in Lebanon and other parts of the region.