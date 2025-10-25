Iran’s UN envoy: U.S. military presence fuels regional instability

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani has stressed that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is rooted in the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, and good neighborliness.

"In fact, it is the illegal military presence and destabilizing actions of the United States that have exacerbated conflicts and instability in our region. Iran has always shown its readiness for fair and genuine dialogue," Iravani said addressing a UN session on Palestine on Thursday.

The full text of speech by Ambassador Iravani at the UN session is as follows:

Statement by H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Before the UNSC Open Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

New York, 23 October 2025

Mr. President,

Since this is the first time I will take the floor this month, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the Russian Federation on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council this month and commend you.

Mr. President,

The Israeli occupying regime has become a manifest and serious threat to regional and international peace and security. For two years, the people in Gaza have endured an unprecedented and all-out war of extermination by this regime. During this time, Israel has engaged in systematic, indiscriminate, and disproportionate bombardments of innocent people. More than 68,000 innocent Palestinians have been killed, thousands remain missing, and over 20,000 children have lost their lives. The entire infrastructure has been obliterated—hospitals, schools, and water systems have been reduced to rubble. In fact, Gaza has been transformed into a landscape of devastation—a living testament to unbridled impunity. With the end of military operations in Gaza, the world is only beginning to grasp the full extent of the devastation left behind.

Mr. President,

Israel’s aggression and criminal acts are not confined to Gaza. The Islamic Republic of Iran has also been a direct target of Israeli aggression. Between 13 to 24 June (2025), Israel launched unprovoked and large-scale attacks against residential areas, hospitals, and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards. As a result of these indiscriminate and unlawful attacks, 1,100 innocent civilians—including 132 women and 45 children—have lost their lives, and more than 5,700 others have been injured.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports every credible initiative aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza, ensuring the complete withdrawal of occupying forces, establishing a permanent ceasefire, facilitating the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and restoring the inalienable and fundamental rights of the Palestinian people.

The ending of the war against people in Gaza—however vital—does not absolve member states and competent international bodies of their shared legal, moral, and humanitarian obligations to ensure justice and accountability. True justice requires full accountability. The perpetrators and masterminds of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity must be prosecuted, and the decades-long culture of impunity surrounding the Israeli regime must finally end.

In conclusion, Mr. President, I categorically reject the unfounded allegations made by the United States representative. Iran’s foreign policy is firmly rooted in the UN Charter—respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference, and good-neighborliness. It is, in fact, the unlawful military presence and destabilizing actions of the United States that have fueled conflict and instability in our region. Iran has consistently shown its readiness for fair, genuine dialogue.

Furthermore, the false narrative of “Iranian proxies” is a deliberate distraction from the true source of regional instability—the United States and its unconditional support for its proxy in the region, the Israeli regime, enabling its ongoing aggression, atrocities, and occupation. By repeatedly obstructing the Security Council’s Charter mandate, Washington has rendered itself complicit in these crimes and bears direct legal and moral responsibility for their continuation.

I thank you, Mr. President.

......................

End/ 257