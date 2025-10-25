Palestinian factions issue joint statement on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: As meetings continue in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the Palestinian factions have issued a joint statement.

A number of Palestinian factions held a meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss the developments of the Palestinian issue and to review the second phase of President Trump's plan to stop the war on the Gaza Strip.

The attending forces affirmed that the current phase requires a unified national stance and a national political vision based on a unified voice, while rejecting all forms of annexation and displacement.

The factions also agreed to support and continue implementing the ceasefire agreement procedures, including the withdrawal of Israel, completely lifting the siege, opening all crossings including the Rafah crossing, allowing the entry of all humanitarian and medical needs, and starting a comprehensive reconstruction process.

Furthermore, the factions agreed to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of local independent "technocrats," which would manage daily affairs and basic services in cooperation with Arab countries and international institutions, and to establish an international committee to oversee the financing and implementation of the reconstruction of the Strip.

They also agreed to take all necessary measures to maintain security and stability in the Strip, emphasizing the importance of issuing a UN resolution regarding the temporary international forces that are to be formed to monitor the ceasefire.

In addition to the above, the factions decided to call for the end of all forms of torture and violations against prisoners in Israeli prisons and the necessity of adhering to international laws and conventions.

Finally, they resolved to continue joint efforts to unify visions and positions to face challenges while calling for an urgent meeting for all Palestinian forces and factions to agree on a national strategy and to activate the Palestine Liberation Organization as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

