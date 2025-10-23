Manitoba Marks Islamic Heritage Month, Honoring the Contributions of Muslims to Canadian Society

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Canadian province of Manitoba is observing October as Islamic Heritage Month, an official occasion dedicated to recognizing the history, culture, and contributions of Muslims to the province’s social, economic, and cultural development. Established under Manitoba’s Bill 32.1, the initiative not only celebrates the Muslim community but also emphasizes the importance of combating Islamophobia.

On October 30, the Esplanade Riel Bridge and the iconic Winnipeg sign at The Forks will be illuminated in bright green, a symbolic gesture representing unity and solidarity between Muslims and the people of Manitoba. Throughout the month, various programs are being held to highlight the achievements of Muslims, including the forum “Muslim Women: Past and Present” on October 25, “Honoring Young Muslim Volunteers” on October 26, and the conference “Muslim Physicians at the Frontlines of Service Throughout History” on October 29.

Hussein Shokor, a member of the Students for Justice in Palestine Movement at the University of Manitoba, highlighted the link between faith and justice, stating, “Islam teaches us that faith without justice is incomplete. The resilience of the Palestinian people reflects the spirit of Islam and the steadfastness against oppression.” He added, “The struggle for justice extends beyond Palestine and aligns with global movements for equality.”

Aisha Sultan, former president of the Muslim Students’ Association at the University of Manitoba and current coordinator of Islamic Heritage Month, emphasized that the initiative aims to “amplify the presence and voice of Muslims in Canadian society.” She stated that this inaugural official observance is “a step toward raising public awareness and encouraging future generations to promote the values of coexistence and justice.”

