Mamdani Warns of Rising Islamophobia Ahead of New York Mayoral Election

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As New York’s mayoral election approaches, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim frontrunner in the city’s history, has warned of an alarming rise in Islamophobia across the U.S. political and media landscape.

Speaking at a press conference outside a mosque in the Bronx, Mamdani stressed that his campaign seeks to represent all New Yorkers, not merely defend Muslim identity. Yet, he noted, recent attacks show that religious and racial discrimination remain alive in the city.

Calling the Islamophobic and racist remarks against him “baseless and dangerous,” Mamdani said he had believed that focusing on his inclusive campaign message would allow him to present himself as a leader for all New Yorkers, adding, “I was wrong.”

His comments came in response to former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who insinuated that Mamdani would “welcome another terrorist attack in America,” and circulated a controversial image of him online.

Mamdani has also faced accusations of antisemitism from rival groups, allegedly linked to his criticism of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. He has firmly rejected the claims, emphasizing his commitment to combating hate speech and asserting that the attacks against him stem from his being Muslim.

Recalling the hostile climate following the September 11 attacks, Mamdani warned that “Islamophobia in New York is no longer seen as unacceptable,” cautioning that this trend threatens social cohesion.

He thanked his supporters but voiced concern for Muslims “who have no platform to defend themselves.”

The New York mayoral election is set for November 4, with observers noting that the city’s response to Islamophobia has become one of the defining issues in this historic race.

