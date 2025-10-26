Third Global Halal Trade Forum in Brazil Brings Together Arab and Islamic Leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Leaders from Arab and Islamic countries will gather in São Paulo on Monday and Tuesday for the Third Global Halal Trade Forum in Brazil, organized jointly by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the FAMBRAS Halal Certification Center.

According to media reports, the event aims to explore emerging trends and commercial opportunities in the rapidly expanding global halal market, which is projected to reach a gross production value of nearly two trillion dollars by 2028.

Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, will deliver the opening address and chair the second-day session titled “Strategic Partnerships between Brazil and Islamic Countries.” Discussions will focus on renewable energy projects, the halal supply chain, and Brazil’s growing role as an export hub for halal products.

Other keynote speakers include Youssef Al-Harbi, Deputy Head of the Saudi Halal Center; Yousef Khalawi, Secretary-General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development; and Ihsan Ouat, Secretary-General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries based in Istanbul.

Ibrahim Al-Zeben, the Palestinian Ambassador and Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps in Brasília, will attend the opening session. Recorded messages from Brazil’s Acting President Geraldo Alckmin and Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will also be broadcast during the event.

This year’s central theme, “Green Halal,” highlights environmental sustainability in halal production and trade. On the sidelines of the forum, private-sector representatives will sign memorandums of understanding, unveil new publications, and participate in a halal-themed reception.

