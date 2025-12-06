Educational program in Brazil aims to strengthen children’s connection with Quran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Islamic Center for Tolerance and Peace in Brazil began a specialized educational program earlier this week in the field of interpreting the Holy Quran and studying the Prophetic Hadiths.

Launched on Tuesday, December 2, this specialized educational program is in the field of interpreting the Quran and studying the book “Forty Hadiths of Imam Nawawi” (a selection of the most important Hadiths of the Prophet (PBUH) collected by Abu Zakaria Yahya ibn Sharaf al-Nawawi (1233-1277)).

It is being held under the supervision of Abdul Hamid Mutawali, head of the International Islamic Center for Tolerance and Peace in Brazil, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.

It will run through the months of December 2025 and January 2026 with the aim of strengthening religious knowledge and establishing moderate Islamic values ​​among different segments of society, especially children.

According to the report, evening sessions are held every Tuesday and Friday and include Quran memorization circles, Maghrib and Isha prayers in congregation, and a dinner meal, in which parents of the children also participate in a religious and educational atmosphere that develops intimacy with the Quran.

Morning sessions are also held every Wednesday and Thursday and include noon prayers and a lunch, along with methodical educational lessons that combine interpretation and value skills in an educational framework that balances knowledge and personal development.

The program will end with a special educational celebration in order to create motivation to continue learning and consolidate religious and cognitive achievements.

During the ceremony, valuable prizes will be awarded to participants and memorizers.

This program reflects the commitment of Brazilian Islamic centers to provide high-level educational initiatives that reconnect young generations with the Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah, helping to build a balanced religious awareness that consolidates moral values ​​and strengthens spiritual belonging in society.

