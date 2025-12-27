Brazilian Muslim children take Quran memorization course in Sao Paulo

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vila Cajon Islamic Center in Sao Paulo, the economic capital of Brazil, has organized a Quran memorization course for children.

It has been held in line with the center’s efforts to strengthen Islamic identity and establish educational values ​​among the younger generations of Muslims in Brazil, according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.

This course has been widely welcomed by Muslim children.

The activities of this Quranic course, which began about a month ago, will continue until the end of January, and at the end of it, a grand celebration will be held, with valuable prizes awarded to outstanding participants and others.

This course is being held on Tuesdays and Fridays every week from 6 pm to 9 pm local time and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 1 pm, in a distinctive educational and social atmosphere.

This course includes teaching Quran memorization, the rules of Tajweed, and explanation of the forty selected Hadiths of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In addition, lessons in the fields of theology, jurisprudence, and ethics, and educational programs for children and adolescents are offered.

So far, a number of scholars, preachers, and elders of the Muslim community in Brazil have given lectures in this course under the direct supervision of Abdul Hamid Mutawalli, head of the International Islamic Center for Tolerance and Peace in Brazil and Latin America.

Among these individuals are Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, representative of the Lebanese Fatwa Authority in Brazil and Latin America, Sheikh Mukhtar, Al-Azhar's envoy to Brazilian mosques, and Sheikh Muhammad Buz Al-Asal, instructor of Quran memorization and Tajweed rules.

According to Abdul Hamid Mutawalli, these educational and training activities are the main pillar of establishing correct Islamic values ​​and strengthening religious identity in the new generations and children of the Muslim community, especially in multicultural environments.

This course has been widely welcomed by participants due to its careful organization, strong academic content, and the fraternal spirit that has brought together children of the Muslim community from different areas of the city of Sao Paulo.

