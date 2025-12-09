Research warns U.S. military action in Venezuela could trigger humanitarian disaster

AhlulBayt News Agency: New research has warned that any U.S. military intervention in Venezuela could spark a humanitarian crisis, displacing millions of people. The findings highlight that the country is already under severe strain due to U.S. sanctions and economic pressure.

The report notes that President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, repeating accusations of drug trafficking and threatening military action. According to the Niskanen Center, even limited airstrikes on alleged trafficking infrastructure could force tens of thousands from their homes.

Estimates suggest that a short civil war could displace between 1.7 and 3 million people, while a prolonged conflict could push the number above 4 million, with most refugees expected to head toward Colombia and Brazil.

During Trump’s first term, Venezuelan migration surged from 1 million in 2017 to 5 million by 2021, largely due to oil sanctions and restrictions on the state-owned PDVSA company, which led to severe shortages of food and medicine.

Analysts argue that U.S. military action would not restore security but instead fuel instability by activating grassroots resistance inside Venezuela. They warn that such intervention would create the very migration wave Washington claims it seeks to prevent.

.....................

End/ 257