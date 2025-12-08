Cubans rally in Havana to condemn US policy toward Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of Cubans gathered in Havana to condemn the United States' policy toward Venezuela, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Participants displayed banners reading "Venezuela is not a threat, Venezuela is hope" and carried images of late leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

Venezuelan ambassador to Cuba, Orlando Maneiro, thanked Cuba for its solidarity and denounced what he called US aggression against Venezuela's sovereignty.

The event in Havana took place as Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado called for a global march "for peace and freedom" in Venezuela on the same day, with participants in various countries protesting against Maduro's regime. The Cuban rally, seen as a counter-event, reaffirmed support for the Venezuelan government and criticized US policy toward the region.

The rally took place on Saturday following months of US pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats, threats of military action, and the designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist group.

Cuba and Venezuela have maintained close political and economic ties for decades, often aligning against US foreign policy in the region.

