Cuban President slams Nobel Peace Prize for Venezuela’s Machado as shameful

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has strongly condemned the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, describing the move as “a shameful act” and accusing the committee of “unprecedented politicization and bias.”

In a statement published on social media platform X, Díaz-Canel criticized Machado’s record, claiming she has incited foreign military intervention in Venezuela and contributed to internal unrest. “It is shameful that this prize was awarded to someone who incites military intervention in her homeland,” he wrote, adding that the Nobel Committee’s credibility has been severely undermined.

The Cuban president’s remarks reflect growing tensions between leftist Latin American governments and Western institutions, particularly over the recognition of political figures deemed controversial in the region. Machado, a vocal critic of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, has received consistent support from Western governments for her pro-democracy stance. However, Cuba and its allies view her as a divisive figure whose actions have destabilized Venezuela.

The decision to honor Machado has sparked backlash across Latin America, with critics arguing that the Nobel Peace Prize is being used as a political tool rather than a recognition of genuine efforts toward peace. The controversy underscores the deep ideological divide over democracy, sovereignty, and foreign influence in the region.

