BDS movement hails ‘victory’ as Scottish parliament votes to boycott Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has praised Scotland’s Parliament for joining the movement to boycott Israel over its genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The Scottish Parliament becomes the first in the world to endorse BDS against genocidal Israel,” the movement said in a post on social media platform X on Monday, describing it as a “BDS victory”.

It also urged escalated civil society pressure on all countries “to impose legal and targeted sanctions against apartheid Israel similar to those that helped abolish apartheid in South Africa.”

Last week, the Scottish Parliament voted for an amendment calling for an immediate and full boycott of Israel and companies linked to the regime’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The move is symbolic but constitutes a landmark gesture of solidarity with the Palestinians.

The amendment, tabled by the Scottish Greens, was passed by 62 votes to 31. It called on "the Scottish and UK Governments to immediately impose a package of boycotts, divestment and sanctions targeted at … Israel and at companies complicit in its military operations and its occupation of Palestine."

Green MSP Patrick Harvie has hoped that the move would set a precedent that will be followed by other governments across Europe.

“Boycott campaigns played an important role in challenging apartheid in South Africa, and have an equally important role to play in opposing Israeli apartheid and the killing in Gaza.”

Scotland had earlier banned arms companies that supply the Israeli military from getting grants and investment support, and announced that they are freezing support for trade with Israel.

First Minister John Swinney said there was plausible evidence that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

"The world cannot wait for a final court ruling before acting. The warning signs are clear. A genocide is unfolding, and recognizing this reality brings with it a responsibility to act. The people of Scotland expect nothing less."

The BDS movement said that a number of states, such as Colombia, Slovenia, and Turkey, have taken measures against Israel, including sanctions, in the last three months alone.

It also noted that members of the Hague Group have committed to ending complicity with Israel and enforcing accountability in the political, legal, diplomatic, military, and commercial spheres.

The Hague Group is a legal-political alliance of Global South countries that was formed to push for the implementation of international law for Palestine, especially in confronting Israeli violations in Gaza. They include Colombia, South Africa, Bolivia, Cuba, Malaysia, and Namibia.

The movement stressed that “BDS is a legal obligation, not just a moral one”, urging states to “Sanction Israel now!” and end its crimes.

“Together, let’s end this!” the movement said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of death and destruction against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 64,522 Palestinians, according to the health ministry.

....................

End/ 257