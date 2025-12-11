Bolivia resumes diplomatic relations with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel and Bolivia resumed their diplomatic relations after a period of tension lasting more than two years.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly announced this step on Tuesday evening.

Bolivia had severed its ties with Israel in 2023 following the outbreak of conflict in the Gaza Strip.

It is worth mentioning that under the leadership of former Bolivian President Luis Arce, Bolivia described Israel's military actions in Gaza, following a military operation in Gaza in October 2023, as "hostile and disproportionate."

In October 2025, the citizens of Bolivia elected Rodrigo Paz Pereira, a member of the Christian Democratic Party, as the country's president, thus ending nearly two decades of rule by mostly left-wing governments.

According to Israeli media reports, the two countries plan to appoint ambassadors in the near future.

