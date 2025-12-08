Palestinian Embassy in Bolivia joins charity event supporting Gaza evacuees

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Bolivia, at the invitation of the head of the Arab community in Santa Cruz, participated in a charity event organized by the Arab community, attended by a large number of members of the Palestinian and Arab community as well as Bolivian civil society representatives. The event aims to support the stability of community members who were evacuated from Gaza through the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and help them return to normal life.

The attendees welcomed Palestine’s participation in the event, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives to support the Palestinian community. Among the attendees was Mrs. Maritsa Ignacio, the wife of the late Dr. Mahmoud Al-Shanti, who has played a prominent role in Palestinian community activities in Bolivia.

Ambassador Ahmad Al-Asaad provided a detailed briefing on the latest developments in the Palestinian arena, including the effects of the aggression on Palestinian cities and villages by settlers, supported by the Israeli military establishment and under official government cover. He stressed the difficult humanitarian situation in Gaza and the daily suffering of the population, highlighting the urgent need to increase emergency aid, especially support for the health sector, which is nearly collapsed due to destroyed infrastructure and untreated sewage spreading diseases.

Ambassador Al-Asaad also expressed his gratitude to the community for organizing this charity activity, stressing that such events contribute to serving the Palestinian community, strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Bolivian people, and supporting ongoing communication between community members and Palestinian institutions abroad.

