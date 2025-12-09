Palestinian Center: Israeli occupation executed 50 prisoners from Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies has reported that the number of Gazan detainees who have died in Israeli occupation prisons has reached 50 since the start of the war on October 7.

The Center explained that this figure is the result of wide-ranging arrest campaigns conducted by occupation forces, which have targeted more than 14,000 citizens from the Gaza Strip. These arrests have been accompanied by systematic torture and harsh treatment of detainees.

The Center reported that the prisoners have been subjected to various forms of torture prohibited under international law, including instances that amount to rape and deliberate medical neglect. This neglect has led to the deaths of wounded and sick detainees within their cells.

Furthermore, the Center stated that hundreds of bodies handed over to the Palestinian side bore clear signs of severe torture and field execution—including gunshot wounds, strangulation, and blunt force trauma—with some bodies returned bound and blindfolded.

It added that occupation soldiers have themselves published photos and videos documenting these violations, indicating implicit authorization from high-level Israeli authorities.

The Center concluded by noting that the recent announcement of three additional deceased detainees confirms the ongoing policy of enforced disappearance in detention centers such as Sde Teiman, Ofer, and Menashe, emphasizing that the actual death toll is likely much higher than officially reported.

