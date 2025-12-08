Israeli forces violate Gaza ceasefire, child injured in Khan Yunis

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces continued to violate the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Sunday, launching assaults in the southern and central regions of the Strip. A child was injured after troops advanced beyond their designated deployment zone in southern Khan Yunis.

A medical source confirmed that the child was transferred to the Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City after being wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Local sources noted that the area where the child was shot had previously witnessed an Israeli withdrawal under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished structures and opened fire in areas east of Khan Yunis where they remain stationed.

Reports from local media indicated that Israeli military vehicles also fired weapons north of Rafah City in southern Gaza.

Earlier Sunday morning, Israeli aircraft carried out an airstrike on the eastern Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported at the time.

At the same time, Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault since October 7, 2023, has reached 70,360, most of them women and children.

The ministry further stated that 171,047 people have been injured, with many victims still trapped under rubble and inaccessible to rescue teams.

Within the last 24 hours, six people were killed and 17 others injured, bringing the total number of casualties since the October 10, 2023 ceasefire agreement to 373 martyrs and 970 wounded, with 624 bodies recovered.

On Saturday, Israeli forces reportedly expanded their operations outside their deployment zones in eastern Khan Yunis, placing new yellow markers, according to local sources.

