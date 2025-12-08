Palestinian teen martyred, several injured in separate Israeli raids across West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian teenager has been killed and several others were injured after Israeli troops shot them during separate raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs stated that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle at the main entrance to the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilyah, killing 19-year-old Mo’men Nidal Abu Riyash and wounding two others.

The Authority added that Israeli occupation forces arrested the two wounded Palestinians, identified as Bara’ Bilal Issa Qabalan and Mohammad Sa’id Taha Hussein, and took them away to an unknown location.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its medical crews were prevented from reaching the scene. It added that Israeli troops abducted the body of the victim and those who were wounded, one of whom was in critical condition.

In related developments, Israeli occupation soldiers shot and wounded a Palestinian man near occupied al-Quds on Saturday evening, and assaulted and injured two minors near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets, citing local sources, reported that Israeli soldiers stormed the Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of al-Quds, and shot a 39‑year‑old man.

The sources added that the Palestinian sustained moderate injuries and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

In Nablus, Israeli soldiers stopped two Palestinian teenagers at the Beit Furik military roadblock and violently assaulted them.

Palestinians in the West Bank are facing intensified Israeli military offensives and increasing acts of violence by settlers since the devastating war in Gaza, which has killed over 70,000 people in the coastal region, began in October 2023.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed in the West Bank, and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the military and Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

Over 20,500 people have also been abducted by the occupying regime's forces.

For months, rights organizations have been warning that Palestinians in the West Bank face a growing threat of ethnic cleansing amid the continuing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel's prolonged occupation of historic Palestine was unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements currently in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Although the court's advisory opinion is not legally binding, it carries significant political weight as it represents the first instance in which the ICJ has examined the legality of the 57-year-long occupation.

