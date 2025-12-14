Palestinian teenager martyred during Israeli raid in northern West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli military forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an overnight raid on a town in the northern part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, residents said, as the regime’s violence surges in the territory.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing unnamed Palestinian security sources, reported that Israeli soldiers opened fire at 16-year-old Mohammad Iyad Abahreh in Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, on Saturday evening, killing him instantly.

The occupation forces then seized his body and took it away to an unknown location.

Hours earlier, Israeli forces had stormed the town, barged into several homes, and fired live ammunition and stun grenades, triggering confrontations with residents.

Snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of a number of buildings.

Separately, a Palestinian man sustained gunshot wounds after Israeli occupation forces raided the town of al-Ram, north of occupied al-Quds, on Saturday evening.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews treated a 30-year-old man, who was shot with live ammunition in the foot near the controversial separation wall, before transferring him to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, six Palestinian families were forced to evacuate their homes on Saturday in preparation for demolition by Israeli occupation authorities at the Ta’awon neighborhood in Nablus.

Laith Abed, one of those affected, told WAFA that he, along with his father, brother, and neighbor Ashraf Hattab and his family, evacuated three homes after receiving demolition orders.

He added that the orders, issued by the so-called Israeli High Court, set December 31, 2025, as the final date for evacuation and demolition. The authorities claimed the homes were built in Area C of the West Bank, which contains approximately 60 percent of the occupied region and accommodates the majority of illegal Israeli settlements.

The 1995 Oslo Accords stipulated that Area C would be under temporary Israeli control, with an expected eventual handover to the Palestinian Authority (PA) administration.

Abed noted that the homes, along with ten others housing two to four families each, have been under demolition threats since 2021.

Palestinians in the West Bank are facing intensified Israeli military offensives and increasing acts of violence by settlers since the devastating war in Gaza, which has killed over 70,000 people in the coastal region, began in October 2023.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed in the West Bank, and 10,700 others injured in attacks by the military and Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

Over 20,500 people have also been abducted by the occupying regime’s forces.

For months, rights organizations have been warning that Palestinians in the West Bank face a growing threat of ethnic cleansing amid the continuing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s prolonged occupation of historic Palestine was unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements currently in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

