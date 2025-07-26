Freed teen reveals torture in Israeli detention

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recently freed teenage Palestinian prisoner has revealed shocking details of abuse and torture in Israeli detention centers and prisons.

The teenage prisoner spoke after being taken to Nasser Hospital for a necessary medical checkup in Khan Yunis on Friday.

Omar Asfour is among a group of teenage Palestinians who have been released by the Israeli military in the besieged Gaza Strip after a month-long detention.

He recounted the harsh conditions that Palestinian prisoners suffered in Israeli military camps after being arrested in the Shakush area west of Rafah as they were trying to get food.

“They electrocuted us and threw grenades at us,” said Asfour, “We were under torture for a whole month.”

His account highlights the brutal conditions faced by detainees, shocking details of abuse in Israeli detention centers.

Some of the Palestinians released from Israeli jails have recounted their suffering due to inhuman treatment, beatings, insults and abuse at the hands of the regime’s jailers.

A series of new “shocking” testimonies from Palestinians has revealed the “systematic torture and abuse” against Gazans held in Israel’s prisons.

Testimonies document repeated beatings, threats, starvation, and isolation against prisoners.

Similar accounts of torture have already been documented from decades of Israeli hostility across the occupied West Bank.

Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank have been abducted by Israel since October 7, 2023. Thousands more have been “forcibly disappeared” from the Gaza Strip.

Figures by the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) show more than 450 children and 50 women are among about 10,800 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

These figures do not include thousands of Palestinian adults and children that Israeli forces have detained, tortured and interrogated in makeshift prisons across Gaza, outside any legal or civilian oversight.

Israeli authorities earlier said they had begun transferring prisoners from Sde Teiman, a former military base in the Negev desert after rights groups demanded the closure of the site.

The development came despite the fact that the regime is facing problems for keeping Palestinian abductees in its already overcrowded prisons.

There has been a complete blackout on the treatment of Palestinian prisoners. The testimonies of Palestinian prisoners have horrified their families, and perhaps even more so the families of those with relatives still in jail.

