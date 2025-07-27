Israeli soldier killed, two injured in Gaza roadside bomb attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew-language media outlets reported Saturday that a roadside bomb targeted an Israeli military vehicle in the Gaza Strip, resulting in serious casualties. Initial reports from occupied Palestinian territories indicated that three Israeli soldiers were critically wounded when their armored personnel carrier struck an explosive device.

According to Mehr, later updates confirmed that one of the injured soldiers had died, while two others remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

Local sources said the bomb had been planted by Palestinian resistance fighters and detonated as the Israeli vehicle passed by. The incident was initially described by Hebrew-language media as a major security breach for the Israeli army.

The explosion, which occurred in a volatile area of Gaza, underscores the persistent risks faced by military forces operating in the region and reflects ongoing tensions and guerrilla-style tactics employed by Palestinian resistance groups.

