220 UK lawmakers urge PM Starmer to recognize Palestinian State

AhlulBayt News Agency: Over a third of lawmakers in Britain have endorsed a letter calling on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to acknowledge a Palestinian state, with 220 representatives from nine different parties backing the initiative.

Proponents say that this recognition would convey a powerful message and is crucial for facilitating a so-called two-state solution. This development coincides with France's intention to recognize Palestinian statehood soon, intensifying pressure on the British government.

In a recent statement, Starmer highlighted that recognizing a Palestinian state should be part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region. He emphasized the importance of practical measures to ease the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, including the provision of humanitarian aid and the establishment of a ceasefire.

However, a joint declaration from the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany called for an immediate ceasefire but did not address the issue of Palestinian statehood. The statement criticized the Israeli regime, urging an end to restrictions on aid delivery and underscoring the urgent need to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The letter has received support from 131 Labour legislators, including key figures, as well as members from other parties such as the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party (S.N.P.). They said that recognizing Palestine would strengthen the long-established cross-party agreement on the matter and affirm the rights of the Palestinian people.

