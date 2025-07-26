Berlin, Santiago host pro-Palestinian rallies semanding Gaza relief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pro-Palestinian activists gathered outside the Egyptian embassy in Berlin on Friday, calling on Egypt to open the Rafah border crossing and take action to end what they described as a 'hunger war' against Gaza.

Chanting slogans, banging pots and pans, and holding loaves of bread and Palestinian flags, protesters urged both the German and Egyptian governments to stop what they called 'complicity' in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

Several demonstrators held signs reading 'Stop the Genocide' and 'Free Gaza', while others carried banners demanding an end to the war. Police monitored the protest, with at least one activist seen being detained.

Chile’s capital was also witnessing pro-Palestine rallies on Friday night. A caravan of around one hundred vehicles drove through downtown Santiago, displaying Palestinian flags and the traditional kufiya scarf to support the Palestinian cause and highlight the dramatic famine in Gaza.

Protesters urged the Chilean government to sever ties with Israel, which they described as a genocidal state, according to Laly Flores, a member of the Collective Oriente for Palestine.

The demonstration was organised by the Club Palestino, one of the organisations representing the Palestinian community in Chile, the largest outside the Arab world.

According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), more than 2.4 million people in Gaza, including 1.1 million children, are at risk of famine due to the closure of crossings into the enclave and severe food shortages.

....................

End/ 257