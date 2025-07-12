Foreign Ministry: Germany complicit in Israeli aggression on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has sharply criticized Germany for supporting Israel’s recent war against the Islamic Republic, accusing Berlin of complicity in the aggression.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei addressed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a post on X, condemning his endorsement of Israel’s “lawless behavior and atrocity crimes.”

Baghaei stated that Merz’s support violated the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing that as a trained lawyer, Merz should recognize Israel’s attack as a blatant act of aggression.

He warned that Germany’s backing of the war makes it an accomplice in Israel’s criminal actions.

Merz had claimed the war was legitimate under international law, citing alleged ongoing military threats from Iran.

He referred to accusations that resistance groups attacking Israel were backed by Iran, though those groups have repeatedly asserted their independence.

Iran’s condemnation follows previous grievances against Germany’s pro-Israel stance, including its support for the war on Gaza and historical involvement in chemical weapons transfers.

On June 27, Baghaei criticized Merz for defending Israel’s wars and reminded Germans of their anti-war slogan “Never again war.”

He condemned Germany’s past role in supplying chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, which were used against Iranian civilians and soldiers.

Baghaei warned that history remembers such actions and that justice will be pursued.

Israel has praised Germany’s support, with Ambassador Ron Prosor calling Berlin its top European ally and second most important global partner after the US.

Prosor highlighted Germany’s solidarity during the Gaza war and its efforts to block EU initiatives aimed at boycotting Israel.



