Iran condemns EU’s stance on Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has issued a strong condemnation of the European Union’s response to Israel’s recent airstrikes on Syria, accusing the bloc of moral hypocrisy and diplomatic manipulation.

According to IRNA, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement released via his official X account on Friday, criticized the EU’s characterization of the attacks as merely “escalating strikes.” He argued that such language conceals the severity of Israel’s aggression and absolves responsibility.

“By (mis)characterizing Israel’s blatant act of aggression as ‘escalating strikes on Syrian territory,’ the EU disclaims even the pretense of moral integrity,” Baqaei stated.

He further described the approach as a form of diplomatic gaslighting:

“This is gaslighting at its finest: dressing ‘complicity’ up as ‘diplomacy.’”

The Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s longstanding stance against unlawful aggression and its rejection of what he described as Western double standards.

“Iran, with its proud history of standing firm against aggression and lawless behavior, rejects selective indignation and double standards,” he noted.

Concluding his message, Baqaei reiterated Iran’s unequivocal support for Syria:

“As always, we stand by the Syrian people and support Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity loud and clear.”

The remarks follow a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian territories, including sites in Damascus, prompting regional backlash and calls for international accountability.

